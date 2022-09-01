Labor Day weekend always sets me to thinking about the jobs I have had over my many years in the work force and what I learned from them - and continue to learn.
I think back to my first job and a couple other early ones all of which taught me a lot of things that would be helpful down the road in my eventual career and even so still today in my two part-time “retirement” jobs and in just living in this great land where free enterprise allows and encourages the creation of jobs which are the foundation of a strong and growing economy.
Counting on my fingers as I think about my working past of more than 50 years, I’ve had three different full-time positions (publishing, education and industry), and some part-time jobs while in high school and a couple of others along the way, including my current part-time positions which I was blessed enough to get several years after retirement.
As soon as I was old enough to work at a public job, and Momma would let me, the good folks at the Leader Department Store on Adamson Square in Carrollton were gracious in hiring me to work on Saturdays.
There I learned to admire and respect the folks I worked with and the various positions they held. They were patient and kind in teaching a young sprout the many facets of working in a department store.
I had known them before working there, though, and considered them my friends from having shopped in the store with Momma, especially every year at back-to-school time, for new clothes which I had to take good care of until the next school year rolled around. Momma also bought a lot of her clothes there.
The Leader offered almost anything a man or woman could need or want in the way of clothing, from under garments to shoes, from work clothes to Sunday suits and hats and all in between.
I learned at the Leader what teamwork means in a business and that everyone’s role is important to the success of the team. As a youngster, I learned the necessity of following directions and advice from my superiors, in asking them for help when needed and growing by following their work examples.
Another summer job while in high school was as a helper with a construction company which was putting up a building at West Georgia College. I and a couple of my friends who went to work there at the same time, helped wherever it was necessary, from washing windows to fetching whatever tools or supplies the skilled workers needed.
This job taught me one of the most important lessons of my young working days, that hard work builds character and is essential, whether that means swinging a sledge hammer or toiling over a difficult and demanding desk job assignment - lessons that apply to all of life’s circumstances.
In a capsule, I have learned over the years that every job is important and necessary, whether it’s cleaning the floor, taking out the trash, running the cash register, turning out the lights and locking the door or devising, implementing and directing the 5-year plan. And that’s the beauty that Labor Day celebrates: working people in our great nation.
