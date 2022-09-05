Fall Jam on Dixie Street in Carrollton

Suzanne Wall (right) of Carrollton is shown sampling the jam that was being sold by Charles and Beca Galate of Hickory Level at Saturday’s Cotton Mill Farmer’s Market on Dixie Street adjacent to Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton. Featuring fresh vegetables and novelty foods, the market is held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the fall.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Labor Day Weekend 2022 was a mixture of humid temperatures and scattered showers, but the sticky weather did not keep many area citizens from taking a break from work and school.

A few boaters and swimmers were seen at Lake Carroll and John Tanner State Park, although not as many as who blanketed the water during the long July 4th weekend two months ago. Independence Day this year also provided an extended holiday weekend since it fell on a Monday.

