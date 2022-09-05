Labor Day Weekend 2022 was a mixture of humid temperatures and scattered showers, but the sticky weather did not keep many area citizens from taking a break from work and school.
A few boaters and swimmers were seen at Lake Carroll and John Tanner State Park, although not as many as who blanketed the water during the long July 4th weekend two months ago. Independence Day this year also provided an extended holiday weekend since it fell on a Monday.
And judging from social media posts, the final holiday weekend until Thanksgiving saw a number of Carroll Countians get in one last trip to the beaches.
Farmer’s markets in the area also dotted the west Georgia landscape. Such was the case Saturday at the Cotton Mill Farmers Market located at 609 Dixie Street in Carrollton where several purveyors of early autumn harvests set up tents and tables to sell their freshly harvested vegetables and new made jams and jellies on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This past Saturday, representatives of Neva Lomason Library took advantage of the event to sign up folks for library cards.
And just around the corner is another annual staple of the post-Labor Day array of activities, the fall fairs. Locally, the Carrollton Fall Fair is scheduled for September 16-24 with a wide array of carnival and pony rides, funnel cakes, trick roping, and numerous other sideshows.
Of course, Labor Day Weekend in the South would not be complete without football. Carroll County car tags were plentiful in and around Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday when the Georgia Bulldogs opened defense of their national championship with a romp over the Oregon Ducks.
Georgia Tech and Clemson teed it up Monday night at The Benz.
Today, however, the work and school grinds begin anew. But take heart kids and teachers, a week long fall break is scheduled for Oct. 10-14 and five weeks later the Thanksgiving Break arrives Nov. 21-25 at the Carroll County and the Carrollton City Schools.
