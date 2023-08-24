RECIPES COURTESY OF SOUTHERN LIVING
Invite friends and family over for a Labor Day meal that is sure to please.
SMOKED PORK BUTT SLIDERS RECIPE
Ingredients:
(4- to 5-lb.) Boston butt pork roast, bone-in
White bread buns
SMOKY-SWEET BBQ RUB
1/4 cup kosher salt
1/4 cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed
2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons pepper, freshly ground
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground ginger
Toppings: BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles
Directions:
1. Stir together all BBQ Rub ingredients.
2. Trim pork roast. Rinse and pat dry. Sprinkle with BBQ Rub; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.
3. Bring internal temperature of smoker to 225° to 250° according to manufacturer’s directions, and maintain temperature 15 to 20 minutes.
4. Place pork, fattier side up, on cooking grate directly over coals in center of smoker. Cover with lid, and adjust ventilation to maintain temperature between 225° and 250°. Smoke, covered with lid and maintaining temperature, 5 hours; turn pork, fattier side down, and smoke 2 to 3 more hours or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 195°.
5. Transfer to a cutting board; cool 15 minutes. Shred pork. Assemble BBQ sandwich on white bread buns with your choice of BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Add pickles to taste.
RUM BAKED BEANS RECIPE
Ingredients:
6 thick-cut bacon slices, chopped
1 cup chopped sweet onion
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (28-oz.) can baked beans with bacon and brown sugar
1 (16-oz.) can navy beans, drained and rinsed
1 (16-oz.) can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 (16-oz.) can light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
½ cup packed dark brown sugar
½ cup ketchup
½ cup gold rum
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium until crisp; remove, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Add onion, and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes; add garlic, and cook 1 minute.
2. Stir together bacon, onion mixture, baked beans, and next 8 ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.
3. Bake, covered with aluminum foil, 30 minutes; uncover and bake 30 more minutes.
CREOLE BURGERS
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds ground chuck
1/3 cup thinly sliced scallions (about 3 scallions)
2 tablespoons Creole seasoning (such as Zatarain’s)
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 teaspoon Creole mustard
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
1 medium-size red onion, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 brioche hamburger buns, lightly toasted
1 large romaine lettuce heart, sliced (about 1 cup)
Directions:
1. Preheat a grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Place ground chuck, scallions, Creole seasoning, and cayenne in a medium bowl. Using hands, gently combine. Shape mixture into 4 patties, and place on a plate. Clean bowl thoroughly. Stir together mayonnaise, parsley, mustard, hot sauce, and lemon juice in cleaned bowl; set aside.
2. Place patties on oiled grates. Grill, covered, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes per side. Remove from grill; loosely cover patties with aluminum foil. Place onion slices on grates; brush with oil. Grill, covered, until slightly charred and tender, about 3 minutes per side.
3. Spread 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise mixture on bottom half of each bun. Top each with romaine lettuce, 1 patty, and grilled onions. Cover with bun tops; serve.
SPICY GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS RECIPE
Ingredients:
½ cup gochujang
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
3 large garlic cloves, grated
4 pounds chicken wings, separated into flats and drumettes, wing tips discarded
¼ cup chopped scallions
1 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
Directions:
1. Whisk together gochujang, oil, honey, ginger, and garlic in a large bowl. Add chicken wings, and toss well to coat. Let marinate in refrigerator 1 hour.
2. Preheat a grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Remove wings from marinade, letting excess drip off; discard marinade. Arrange wings on oiled grates. Grill, covered, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 165°F, about 20 minutes, turning wings every 4 to 5 minutes. Arrange wings on a platter, and sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds.
PEACH AND BLACKBERRY CRISP RECIPE
Ingredients:
2 pounds ripe peaches, halved, pitted, and cut into 1⁄2-inch wedges
3 cups fresh blackberries
(15 oz.)
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 small lemon)
1 cup uncooked quick-cooking oats
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup honey
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 cup plus 1 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cubed
Lemon zest (optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Gently toss together peaches, blackberries, granulated sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice in a large bowl. Transfer fruit to a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish.
Toss together oats, flour, honey, kosher salt, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg in a medium bowl; add cubed butter. Using your hands, combine until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle topping evenly over fruit.
3. Bake in preheated oven until top is golden brown and fruit mixture is bubbling, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool 15 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with lemon zest before serving.
