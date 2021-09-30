Mrs. Labera Moore Lively, 90, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021.
She was born on May 7, 1931, in the High Point Community of Bowdon, Georgia, to the late Henry and Ira Smith Moore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eddis Dean “E.D.” Lively; daughter-in-love, Patricia Lively; and brothers, J.B. Moore, Merrill Moore, Griffin Moore, Robert Moore, and Roy Joe Moore.
Labera was a member of the Bowdon High School class of 1949.
She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, cooking, baking, and working in her yard or as E.D. called it, “pulp wooding.” A storyteller at heart, she loved to talk on the phone.
Labera was a devoted military wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was having family visit, especially her “greats.”
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ronda and Eddie Heath, of Bremen, Georgia; son, Rickey Lively, of Draketown, Georgia; precious grandchildren and their spouses, Kimberly and Stephen Hodge, Brandon and Marcy Heath, Erick and Tasha Lively, and Brent and Heatherlyn Lively; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh Hembree, Harrison Hembree, Collier Hodge, Sheperd Hodge, Kyndal Murray, Taegan Lively, Payton Lively, Kinslyn Lively, Lyndsey Lively, and Lukas Lively; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Moore, of Jacksonville, Alabama, Reita Mendum, of Tallapoosa, Shelby Lively, of Douglasville, Georgia; and Margaret Lively, of Cartersville, Georgia; and numerous dear nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held on Sept. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Barry Hutcheson officiating. Music was provided by the Moore Family Singers. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Brandon Heath, Erick Lively, Brent Lively, Harrison Hembree, Stephen Hodge, and Mike Thompson.
Interment followed in Hollywood Cemetery with Stephen Lively officiating and Annette Lively singing Amazing Grace.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
