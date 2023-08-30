I can hear the earth drinking in the warm water tonight. The sky curdled and threatened all afternoon, then gave way while I was on my home from my sister’s house. I could hardly see the road, so I pulled in to our daughter’s neighborhood, since I needed a grandbaby fix anyway. 2-year-old Ethan was out on their front porch, cavorting in the rain in his new big-boy underwear. Our son-in-love whipped out an umbrella and escorted me into the house. 9-month-old London joined us on the couch and I enjoyed all the tumbling, sweet-skinned love. My glasses and earrings were fair game as Little Miss Priss tried to steal them. We chatted for an hour and then it was time to get back on the road. I was especially sentimental today, as it’s my Daddy’s birthday. He’s in heaven, having all the best, but we’re suffering down here without him.
I’ve been thinking of late, about how we view the past, present and future. I believe honoring the past and learning from it is a good strategy, but we shouldn’t live there. Time keeps moving on but we can get stuck with regrets, with too much nostalgia (yes, there can be too much of that), and putting a sugary haze on the way things were. I am definitely guilty of it. I am blessed that I grew up with so many good things to look back on, and then had the goodness of God all over our marriage and then those four amazing kids He gave us. Shot through it all are our sin natures and the trials of life, but I have seen the hand of the Lord in everything, both good and bad.
