For the past several years, my World Literature classes have read and analyzed Elie Wiesel’s Night, his memoir of surviving Auschwitz and the abhorrent evils of Nazism. The culmination of our reading typically coincides with the commencement of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which was ushered in with an early Fall sunset last Sunday. On Monday at Central High, my students observe this initial High Holy holiday by eating a tart slice of a Granny Smith apple dipped in golden honey. Somewhat lightheartedly, some ask about apples and caramel, their minds wandering to fall weather and county fairs, replete with the noises of an ever-creaking Ferris Wheel intertwined with the aroma of candied apples and deep-fried goodies.

Alas, such is high school adolescence.

Trending Videos