For the past several years, my World Literature classes have read and analyzed Elie Wiesel’s Night, his memoir of surviving Auschwitz and the abhorrent evils of Nazism. The culmination of our reading typically coincides with the commencement of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which was ushered in with an early Fall sunset last Sunday. On Monday at Central High, my students observe this initial High Holy holiday by eating a tart slice of a Granny Smith apple dipped in golden honey. Somewhat lightheartedly, some ask about apples and caramel, their minds wandering to fall weather and county fairs, replete with the noises of an ever-creaking Ferris Wheel intertwined with the aroma of candied apples and deep-fried goodies.
Alas, such is high school adolescence.
“What year is it according to the Jewish calendar?” someone from near my bookshelf in the far, back corner inquired between bites of our piquant treat.
“Google it,” I exclaimed. (I pause here to say that kids learn by doing and not telling, which typically is received by a sprinkling of light-hearted smirks and snickers. “Just grimace and bear it,” I say to myself.)
“I wonder if I can order a Jewish calendar online?” someone wonders aloud, near my cluttered desk laden with essays, coffee cups, and field trip forms.
“Probably on Amazon. They have everything,” added another, sitting on our tiled floor behind my old, wooden podium, charging her chrome book.
It was the Amazon reference that caused memories to leap to the forefront of my mind causing me to “unstuck in time,” as Kurt Vonnegut writes, recalling a visit from approximately five years ago with Holocaust survivor, Mrs. Tösia Schneider, at The Temple synagogue in midtown Atlanta. I was fortunate enough to have my daughters, Maryn and Mia, accompany us there for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that day. Mrs. Schneider had survived the ghettos of Horodenka and Tluste and the labor camp of Lisowce, where over 600,000 Jews were murdered. She was the only survivor of 14 members of her immediate family. Her memoir, Someone Must Survive to Tell the World, gives the heart-wrenching account.
When Mrs. Schneider ran out of copies of her book during our last visit, she reminded everyone that it was “on Amazon.” That aforementioned comment brought a memory of light from the recesses of my old, overloaded brain.
“L’shana Tovah!” someone proudly exclaimed, bringing me back to our Jewish New Year observance in our classroom on a cloudy, gray Monday morning:
“L’shana Tovah!” I replied.
In section five of his book, Night, Wiesel and thousands of his fellow Jewish prisoners attempt to celebrate Rosh Hashanah despite the overwhelming evils enacted on them by the Nazi army, his faith having been devoured by each death that had surrounded him:
“My eyes had opened and I was alone, terribly alone in a world without God, without man. Without love or mercy…In the midst of these men assembled for prayer, I felt like an observer, a stranger,” Wiesel writes.
Sometimes in teaching and analyzing literature, I become more and more convinced that the message becomes more than just checking off a standard or two. My job – no, my life even - becomes a lesson on empathy, on teaching students through literature how to treat others. We take love and mercy for granted. Only when we feel like that observer - that stranger - do we fully comprehend its loss…
After a heartrending talk with my students that day, Mrs. Schneider, her snow-white hair an angelic contrast to her royal blue blouse, pulled me aside, her deep-set eyes serious, and told me “that it is now important more than ever, to expose our young people to the history of brutality perpetrated by the Nazis, as we see Nazis marching in our towns again. ‘NEVER AGAIN’ must not remain just a slogan; we must truly struggle to make sure that it never happens again.”
Imagine, if you will, a world devoid of love or mercy; a world where one embraces apathy and hate rather than empathy and love. After all, Elie Wiesel frequently reminded us, “The opposite of love is not hate; it’s indifference.”
Mrs. Schneider and I exchanged emails for many months after our initial meeting, especially when I began teaching Wiesel’s Night each year. Wiesel, whose poster hangs in my classroom overlooking my students, his left hand resting on his aged forehead, a sense of urgency on his wizened face. Our group picture with Mrs. Schneider from that early fall morning five years ago rests like an unmarked grave on my desk. Both the poster and the photo are ever-present reminders to me – to us – to forever share their stories to our students, our children.
“It seems like a simple idea. Just love folks,” one of my students said, gently shrugging her shoulders. And she is right. Love is natural. It is hate that we learn.
Out of the mouths of babes.
On Friday, October 7th, we’ll be headed back to midtown Atlanta once again, to The Breman Jewish History Museum. This time, however, we will not see our friend from the Fall morning long ago. You see, Mrs. Schneider passed away in September of 2020. If you’re the praying kind, we’ll stand in need of them, for safe travels and that my kids will take away some life lessons from our visit.
Whether you recognize the High Holy holidays such as Rosh Hashanah or not, let us be reminded of their endearing message: to always stand up and speak out on the evils of apathy and hate in any form. May we always stand up; may we always find our voice.
If that happens, then maybe, just maybe, the messages of Tosia Schneider and Elie Wiesel will endure.
