L.C. French, 80, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was born on August 3, 1942. He is the son of the late Carl French and the late Lucille Watkins French.
LC loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a business owner in the insulation industry and later he also became a business owner in housing and construction. LC was a Mason and a Shriner. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, boating, gardening and going to the beach.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his daughter, Deborah French; brother, Howard French; sisters, Nita Wehunt, Velma Hatcher, and Barbara Tipton.
He is survived his loving wife of sixty two years, Celia Gonzalez French; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Jimmy Carter of Villa Rica, Georgia, Judy Priest of Carrollton, Georgia, and Terri and Dave Williams of Newnan, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, Jennifer, Ciara, Matt, Eric, Lindsey, Phillip, Steven, Cameron, Carmen, William and Dalton; eight great-grandchildren, Carly, Harper, Conner, Marilea, Nora, James, Owen and Oliver; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
