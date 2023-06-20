L.C.French
L.C. French, 80, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was born on August 3, 1942. He is the son of the late Carl French and the late Lucille Watkins French.

LC loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a business owner in the insulation industry and later he also became a business owner in housing and construction. LC was a Mason and a Shriner. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, boating, gardening and going to the beach.

