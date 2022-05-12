The Carrollton City Schools Board of Education approved a new hire to serve as the executive director of the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation at its board meeting Tuesday night.
Kristen Gill will step into the role beginning next month, following Laurie Fleck, who has served as executive director of the foundation since 2017 and is also the director of community engagement for the district.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the foundation board for five years,” said Fleck. “Together we have accomplished some great things and provided more opportunities for students at CCS. However, now is the time to cast our vision for the future. That requires us to expand our capacity within the organization by hiring a dedicated executive director whose sole responsibility is managing and growing the foundation."
Fleck added, "Kristen is the perfect person to take this on and keep us on a trajectory to fulfill our goal of a three million dollar endowment by 2028. I’m so excited to see the work she will do and the growth that will occur because of her stellar work ethic and creative insight. We are fortunate to have her join our team. “
Gill received her undergraduate degree in public relations from Georgia Southern University and went on to earn a masters in education from the University of Georgia. She taught at Fulton County before being recruited to work for Pearson Education where she conducted sales presentations and teacher training.
Most recently, Gill has taught classes online at the University of West Georgia. She also completed a two-year term as president of the Parent Teacher Voluntary Organization (PTVO) at Carrollton Elementary School.
Gill said she is looking forward to serving as executive director of the foundation.
“I’ve had the opportunity to serve on the teacher grants and scholarship committees, and that gave me a first-hand look at the creative work happening in the classrooms as well as a look at the remarkable students who are Carrollton High School graduates,” she said.
“Seeing the money that has been raised go directly back to the classrooms and to our students helps reinforce the importance of our foundation. It is exciting to have the opportunity to join this team to continue to enhance the experiences for our students and to support our hard-working educators,” Gill noted.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus said Gill will be a great asset to the Foundation.
“Kristen Gill understands the work of the foundation given her background with non-profits, public relations, and education,” he said. “She is deeply engaged in our Carrollton community and sees the importance of providing opportunities for students beyond the classroom."
Albertus said that Laurie Fleck has done an exceptional job leading the foundation for the past five years and the success of exceeding one million in assets has reinforced the work that has been done and the opportunity that exists to provide more field trips and experiences for students in our schools.
"Mrs. Gill will work with her team in this dedicated role and we appreciate the board of Education for supporting this position. I know that Mrs. Gill will be a great addition to our organization,” Albertus said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.