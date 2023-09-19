Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person "MORE THAN PINK Walk" to raise critical funds that support health equity programs and breast cancer patient care services, including Susan G. Komen’s Stand for H.E.R— a Health Equity Revolution — a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the Black community.

The Walk will be held on October 21, 2023, at Lenox Square.