Seventy-two years after death, the remains of Korean war soldier, James L. Wilkinson, will be buried in Buchanan on Sept. 16, 2023.
Wilkinson was a native of Bowdon, Georgia and a member of G company, 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, and 2nd Infantry Division. According to the release issued by the Defense POW/MIA Agency. He was reported missing at age 19 in action during battle along the Naktong River near Yongson, South Korea on Sept. 8, 1950. Due to the ongoing war, his body could not be recovered at the time and evidence of him being a prisoner of war was never found. A presumptive finding of death was issued by the Army on Dec. 31, 1953.
According to a press release, the Army started retrieving remains from the area in July 1951, and they were temporarily interred at the Tanggok United Nations Military Cemetery. The Central Identification Unit-Kokura in Japan declared that one set of recovered remains with the identification code X-1588 could not be identified. This set was transported to Honolulu, Hawaii, and interred alongside other unidentified Korean War remains at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the PunchBowl.
According to U.S. Army Human Resources, as part of Phase 3 of the Korean War Disinterment Project, on March 25, 2019 the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred Unknown X-1588, sending the remains to a DPAA laboratory for analysis. Using radiograph comparison alongside dental, anthropological, and mitochondrial DNA analysis, Wilkinson’s remains were identified on Dec. 5 2022 by the POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
His name is currently recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl alongside those still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will now be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
The remains will be interred Sept. 16 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe, Georgia and graveside services preceding the interment will be performed by Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel and Crematory in Buchanan.
