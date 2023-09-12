Seventy-two years after death, the remains of Korean war soldier, James L. Wilkinson, will be buried in Buchanan on Sept. 16, 2023.

Wilkinson was a native of Bowdon, Georgia and a member of G company, 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, and 2nd Infantry Division. According to the release issued by the Defense POW/MIA Agency. He was reported missing at age 19 in action during battle along the Naktong River near Yongson, South Korea on Sept. 8, 1950. Due to the ongoing war, his body could not be recovered at the time and evidence of him being a prisoner of war was never found. A presumptive finding of death was issued by the Army on Dec. 31, 1953.