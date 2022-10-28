The pandemic and civil unrest have exacerbated the struggles often faced by law enforcement officers, according to Lt. Col. Stephanie Stallings of the Georgia State Patrol who spoke to members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club at their Friday meeting.

"We have a shortage of state troopers in the GSP, but other agencies, both local and statewide, are also looking for qualified recruits," said the 25-year veteran of the GSP, who two years ago became the first female ever appointed to a rank above captain.

Trending Videos