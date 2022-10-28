The pandemic and civil unrest have exacerbated the struggles often faced by law enforcement officers, according to Lt. Col. Stephanie Stallings of the Georgia State Patrol who spoke to members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club at their Friday meeting.
"We have a shortage of state troopers in the GSP, but other agencies, both local and statewide, are also looking for qualified recruits," said the 25-year veteran of the GSP, who two years ago became the first female ever appointed to a rank above captain.
She is the highest ranking female in the 85-year history of the Georgia State Patrol and currently serves as head of the agency's Office of Public Safety Support.
Fittingly, Lt. Col. Stallings addressed the local civic club on "National First Responders Day. She began her career in public safety right out of high school in 1995 as a 911 dispatcher for Paulding County. Two years later in 1997, she joined the Georgia State Patrol at Post 4 in Villa Rica as a radio dispatcher.
In 2002 following graduation from the rigorous Georgia State Patrol Trooper School, Stallings began her career as a state trooper. Twenty years later, her career in law enforcement continues, only now as one of the highest ranking officers in the the organization.
Stallings was very candid in her comments about serving as a peace officer when speaking to the Kiwanians.
"It's an extremely strenuous, demanding and challenging job," she said. Williams didn't use the word, 'dangerous,' but the statistics speak for themselves.
In 2019, through House Bill 703 that unanimously passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly, the Office of Public Safety Support was created with the primary purpose of providing a variety of per support services to all public safety personnel in Georgia, including members of law enforcement, fire, EMS, 911, and corrections.
"Through our peer support program, we provide services where a public safety professional is directly or indirectly involved in a serious incident such as the loss of life, an accident, and even more personal situations," Lt. Col. Stallings explained.
"We have support and also mental health professionals to whom they can be referred and served," she explained,"and many of these people have actually experienced and gone through the same or similar situations."
Stallings said that her department's peer counseling services of are made available to available to public safety agencies and organizations outside the Georgia State Patrol at no cost.
"Men and women who are involved in all areas of public safety display a persona in which they are invulnerable, but they are human like all of us, and sometimes they need the assistance that we can provide," she noted.
She added that such interactions and an important part of the legislation that was created provides strict confidentiality guidelines that she said, "really makes the program work."
How critical are the services that are offered to public safety professional? Two statistics noted by Lt. Col. Stallings underscored the importance.
"During 2021, nationwide, 688 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty, and 177 committed suicide," she said.
To say that the services of her department are needed would be an understatement based on the figures Stallings noted. During 2021 a total of 3,093 contacts were made by public safety personnel across the state. Through Sept. 30 of this year, just over 3,700 contacts have been made.
"We currently have seven full-time peer counselors and three in-house mental health professionals on staff who currently serve 806 state troopers, 230 motor carrier officers, and 24 capital police officers," Lt. Col. Stallings stated.
She added that 67 individuals are currently taking part in Trooper School, and although there is not a specific age requirement, candidates have to be in top physical condition to be chosen to participate in the rigorous training regimen.
"Currently, we have a young state patrol with an average of 6-10 years in law enforcement ," Lt. Col. Stallings said. "That's young."
Two people of local note who were present with Williams during her presentation Friday included Sgt. Rob Holloway of the Carrollton Police Department who was shot and severely injured while engaged in a high speed pursuit in April of last year, and Lt. Col.Stallings husband, Chris, who is the Georgia's Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
