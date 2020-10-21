The Kiwanis Club of Fairfield Plantation supported all seven schools in the county school system's Villa Rica Cluster after the county schools opened the doors on August 24 for the new school year.
That support came in a variety of ways, including donations to each school.
The club donated $1500 in September towards establishing a new program at Glanton-Hindsman Elementary school called 7 Mindsets, a social emotional learning curriculum.
Club member Thiru Narayan presented a $1,500 check to Ithica Elementary school Principal, Colleen Jones along with Dr. Robert Pinckney, who represents District 3 of the Carroll County Board of Education, for a program called Camp Invention.
Camp Invention provides children in grades K-6 with opportunities to explore STEM concepts through fun. Normally it is a summer program but due to Covid-19, the school is planning to hold it in October.
The club also awarded two $750 scholarships were awarded to two 2020 Villa Rica School college- bound graduates.
There was also a donation toward an after-school program at Sand Hill Elementary school.
The Kiwanis Club donated $500 to a program called "ACE" (After Classroom Experience). This program offers homework assistance, play activities, computer lab etc. Club's donation is towards providing snacks for kids in the program.
The club also supported the Kids in Need Food Program to schools. The Kiwanis are providing weekend food backpacks to 50 children at Villa Rica Middle school. The food items are according to the school recommendation.
The club also supplied masks, storage containers, food items to schools in Villa Rica.
There was also a $1,000 donation to Partners Advancing Student Success (PASS), a nonprofit in Carroll county connects and empowers at risk students in the county schools through their advocates and support from schools. They also run Care Closets at several schools.
