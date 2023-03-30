Ms. Kirsten M Childs, age 43, of Carrollton, GA died on March 28, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday April 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Victory Tabernacle Ministries, 97 Glen Way, Carrollton, GA 30117, Dr. Charles Thomas, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Kirsten Childs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos