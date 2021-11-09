Mr. Kirby Ray Farmer, 84, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Mr. Farmer was born on Aug. 10, 1937, to the late Charles Clayton and Inez Hale Farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers L.C. Farmer, Willie Joe Farmer and Dick Farmer.
Mr. Kirby Ray Farmer was survived by his wife of 67 years, Fannie Bell Farmer; and his children, Jean Spruill, Jeff and (Mandy) Farmer; his grandchildren, Cory Season Spruill, Cailin (Steven)Farlow and Abbey Farmer, three great-grandchildren Brianna (Avery) Banister, Riley Spruill and E.J. Farlow. His sister, Glenda (Wayne) Lovvorn, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Indian Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Ralph Caldwell and Bro. Brian Daniel officiating. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Steven Farlow, Cory Spruill, Riley Spruill, Mitch Lovvorn, Johnny Farmer, Tim Thompson and David Daniel; honorary hallbearer, E.J. Farlow.
The family received friends on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Rainwater Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.