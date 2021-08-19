It's a new era for a not-so-new face at Carrollton High School.
Joey King will tow the sideline tonight in his first game as the Trojans' head coach, but the atmosphere, the tradition, is still familiar.
King is actually returning to the campus on Trojan drive. He served as assistant coach at CHS for from 2009 to 2013 s and went on to win two state titles at Cartersville High School where he groomed quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson University star was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season and was the NFL’s #1 draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“It’s great to be back in Carrollton!” King said, who brings a phenomenal 67-4 career record to Grisham Stadium.
He reached the 50-career victory total as a head coach faster than any high school coach in Georgia history.
“I’ve been praying to get back here,” the clearly devout Christian said during his enthusiastic remarks at the Carrollton Kiwanis Club last week.
King is not new to high school football in this section of the state. He was quarterback at Cedartown High School and went on to a solid collegiate career at Carson Newman College. King also isn’t new to Carrollton since he served as an assistant coach on the Trojan staff from 2008 to 2013, including five seasons as offensive coordinator. He later served as wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina University and tight ends coach for the past two seasons at the University of South Florida.
King promised to not be conventional in one sense of the word. The Trojans will not strive to be "balanced" on offense. They will strive for success no matter how it is achieved saying his team will take what the defense gives them.
The Trojans will take on the New Manchester Jaguars tonight at Grisham Stadium.
It will be game one for King. He hopes it's his first win of many more to come.
Dan Minish contributed to this story.
