King Tuff is the stage name of Brattleboro, Vermont’s Kyle Thomas. Now a resident of Los Angeles, Thomas released his newest album, “Smalltown Stardust”, on January 27th of this year. It is a collaboration of sorts with Sasami Ashworth whose vocals and multiple instruments grace the album. Created during the lockdown in late 2020 and much of 2021, the record has an introspective tone, but one that celebrates a simpler time in Thomas’s life, specifically that of his formative years growing up in Vermont. It feels like a song cycle, one that is buoyed by several catchy pop songs, a couple of light rockers, and some ballads with lyrics that could stand alone as beautiful poetry. Such a personal musical statement is rarely this engaging.

The record opens with “Love Letters to Plants,” a song that begins with a pulsing memotron, then cello and violin introducing its melody, eventually taken over by Thomas’s mellow, tender vocals. This introduction will pull in listeners looking for a warm, comforting, and enthusiastic aural experience. It signifies the theme of the album: inner peace is a choice.

