King Tuff is the stage name of Brattleboro, Vermont’s Kyle Thomas. Now a resident of Los Angeles, Thomas released his newest album, “Smalltown Stardust”, on January 27th of this year. It is a collaboration of sorts with Sasami Ashworth whose vocals and multiple instruments grace the album. Created during the lockdown in late 2020 and much of 2021, the record has an introspective tone, but one that celebrates a simpler time in Thomas’s life, specifically that of his formative years growing up in Vermont. It feels like a song cycle, one that is buoyed by several catchy pop songs, a couple of light rockers, and some ballads with lyrics that could stand alone as beautiful poetry. Such a personal musical statement is rarely this engaging.
The record opens with “Love Letters to Plants,” a song that begins with a pulsing memotron, then cello and violin introducing its melody, eventually taken over by Thomas’s mellow, tender vocals. This introduction will pull in listeners looking for a warm, comforting, and enthusiastic aural experience. It signifies the theme of the album: inner peace is a choice.
“All alone in my big green house/Disconnect the phone/Disappear for hours,” he sings. It is a reflection on woodshedding music and making art that certainly appeals to my sensibilities. When I first heard the song, I was most struck by the compositional complexity the song exhibits as it builds drums, a minimoog, and percussion into its mix. It seems more like a statement of purpose by its end, when Thomas sings, “I don’t need anything else in my life.”
Second song, “How I Love”, is my favorite on the album, but that is saying quite a bit, as the record really should be heard uninterrupted from beginning to end with each listen.
Its smooth, muted bass guitar, closely-recorded drums, and slightly overdriven guitar are accompanied by lovely piano and a chorus of airy, mesmerizing vocals from Thomas and Ashworth. Once Thomas begins the lead vocal, he seems to be channeling the feeling so many had during the socially distant past, but he tempers this loneliness with a desire to connect to those in his immediate reach.
“I’m ready to wake up/Try to break up these fears/Do you think you could show me/What I’ve been missing here/For all these years,” Thomas croons.
The song juxtaposes the more isolated statement of the album’s beginning, but then it leads to “A Meditation”, a recording Thomas made as a youth. In its 52 seconds, he encourages the listener to take a “really deep breathe, just to let all our soul out, and let’s be spiritual with this.” It is a portal to his childhood, one that encouraged his artistic sensibilities in music and painting.
This leads into first single, “Portrait of God”, a pop song that harkens back to 70’s Rock, featuring a Wurlitzer rhythm track, intertwined electric and acoustic guitars, and the return of the beautifully-arranged vocals with Ashworth on the song’s chorus.
“And when I’m alone/Oil painting in my garage/Let my colors flow/I’m working on my portrait of God,” they sing with a soaring melody.
Title track, “Smalltown Stardust”, recalls Thomas’s past when his interest was captured by videos and listening to music while driving late into the night with friends. The metaphorical imagery of “Pebbles In A Stream” continues the simple majesty further with acoustic guitars, piano, saxophones and strings. “Tell Me” is a terrific pastiche of Fleetwood Mac’s 70’s heyday, and “Rock River” is an homage to a skinny-dipping destination near his hometown. The psychedelia of “The Bandits of Blue Sky” would easily fit on The Beatles’ ”Magical Mystery Tour”, and “Always Find Me” namechecks the people and places of his cherished memories.
Final track, “The Wheel” is a worthy closer to such a fantastically understated record, one that is destined to be known as a classic.
“Caught up in the turning of the wheel/And it’s coming round again/When it stops I hope it isn’t really the end,” sings Thomas.
A better sentiment could not be made about such a gorgeous set of songs. It is wonderful.
