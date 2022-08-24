In a big 69-7 win over Gadsden City last Friday, the Carrollton Trojans had a lot to be proud of in all three phases of the game according to head coach Joey King.
The Trojans had big performances on offense, starting with freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who went 18-for-27 passing with 286 yards and five touchdowns on the night.
But the star performances did not stop there. Villa Rica transfer Caleb Odom had his first touchdown catch in the black and gold on Friday, for one.
And even more, Carrollton tight end Jordan White caught a total of four touchdowns, finishing the night with 68 yards on five receptions.
King said of White's four-touchdown night, "He's had a great offseason. Looking forward to seeing his growth this year."
Carrollton's running game was also dominant, as Bryce Hicks racked up 135 yards rushing on 16 carries for an average of 8.4 yards per carry against Gadsden.
"Offense did a great job, made a lot of big plays, executed pretty well," said King. "Still had one interception, obviously we're going to try to get rid of that."
"Then defensively, anytime you can hold an opponent to just five yards rushing and score four defensive touchdowns, you feel pretty good about your defensive production."
Trojans' defensive end Jay Farmer, linebacker Jacob Levy, corner Kelvin Hill, and safety Tucker Waldrop all scored touchdowns on defense in the 69-7 win.
Beyond the offense and defense firing on all cylinders, King also praised the way his special teams unit performed in the matchup, as well.
"I thought we did a great job on special teams," he said. "Kickers and punters did a really good job, and then we flew around all night and executed well."
"We had the opportunity to start the game off with an onside kick, and we almost got it. We had it in our hands. But that was really the only play we wish we could take back from a special-teams standpoint."
"Overall, it was a great night," King said. "Still a lot of film to learn off of, a lot of room for improvement moving forward."
The Trojans will be on the road again this week as they travel to take on the South Paulding Spartans on Friday. Their first home game will be a big rivalry game against Rome on Sept. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.