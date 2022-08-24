Joey King

Carrollton head football coach Joey King had praise for all three phases of his team following a 69-7 win over Gadsden City last Friday, a game in which the team scored four defensive touchdowns.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

In a big 69-7 win over Gadsden City last Friday, the Carrollton Trojans had a lot to be proud of in all three phases of the game according to head coach Joey King.

The Trojans had big performances on offense, starting with freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who went 18-for-27 passing with 286 yards and five touchdowns on the night. 

Trending Videos