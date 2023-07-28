King talks football background, previews Trojans at Kiwanis

“I always knew that I wanted to be a football coach,” Carrollton High School head football coach Joey King recalled on Friday, speaking at the weekly Carrollton Kiwanis meeting in the high school’s Hall of Fame room.
King’s uncle was Joe Kines from Cedartown, who coached for many years at the NCAA Division-I level, including stints as an assistant coach and/or an interim head coach at schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, as well as being the linebackers coach for three years with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I always looked up to my uncle Joe, so I knew that I wanted to coach football. I didn’t know where I would be or what I would be doing, but — I think Coach [Tim] Criswell knows this story — my first start in high school was against the Carrollton Trojans.”
King says he took over the starting quarterback job at his alma mater Cartersville about five games into that season, and the first game happened to be against the eventual NFL draft pick receiver Reggie Brown and the Carrollton Trojans.
“We jumped out on them 20-0 in the first quarter, and then it was the Reggie Brown show after that, and they ended up beating us,” King said.
But it was after the game that Coach King remembers what is now a full-circle moment in his career.
“After the game, Coach [Ben] Scott walked up and put his arm around me and told me ‘good game,’ and he pointed at me and said, ‘Hey, you could wear the black and gold.’ And he must have known what he was talking about because I’m wearing it today,” the coach said.
King is going into his third season as Carrollton’s head football coach, last year leading a team that was unranked in class 7A at the start the season to a runner-up finish in the state championship game.
The coach gave Kiwanians a full position-by-position preview of the team going into this season, including key returning starters on offense, starting with sophomore quarterback phenom Julian Lewis, senior wide receiver Caleb Odom and senior running back Bryce Hicks, which have all been recognized in the nation’s top ten at their respective positions according to Maxpreps.
King also mentioned the team’s need to replace a graduating class of 24 seniors, including 11 that have gone on to play college football. Perhaps the position that needs the most upcoming production this year is the defensive line, along which King says no seniors are projected to start.
The coach also shared an amusing story of how they plan to replace graduating kicker Freddy Perez.
“Freddy, it was his first year ever playing football — senior year of high school, big time soccer player — and we needed a kicker. So, we recruited the soccer team and got Freddy to come out for football, and he ends up signing a scholarship with Jacksonville State,” King said.
“Now, he was a senior, and we didn’t really have an underclassman that was coming up with a kicking range that was ready for Friday nights yet,” King continued. “The day after Freddy signed a scholarship, I was over there in my office, and I get a knock on my door, and about eight guys from the soccer team walk in wanting to play football.”
Now, after a kicking tryout this past spring, the Trojans will look to rising junior Carlos Hernandez as a kicker as well as rising sophomore Julian Vargas as both a kicker and punter, while also returning an athletic starting senior punter Andrew Albertus to round out the special teams unit.
For the team as a whole, King spoke on the national attention Carrollton has received in recent months, including 95 colleges coming to recruit during spring practice, as well as their season opener against Langston Hughes being televised on ESPN2 on August 18.
Reflecting back on the opportunity he has been given as Carrollton head coach, King said, “I’ve recruited all over the country being a college coach — been to a lot of different places and been in and out of a whole bunch of different schools — and I don’t know if there’s one like Carrollton, Georgia.”
Carrollton starts their first official padded practice on this Monday, starting at 5:55 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.