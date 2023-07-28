King talks football background, previews Trojans at Kiwanis

Joey King is going into his third year as head coach of the Carrollton Trojans football team.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

“I always knew that I wanted to be a football coach,” Carrollton High School head football coach Joey King recalled on Friday, speaking at the weekly Carrollton Kiwanis meeting in the high school’s Hall of Fame room.

King’s uncle was Joe Kines from Cedartown, who coached for many years at the NCAA Division-I level, including stints as an assistant coach and/or an interim head coach at schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, as well as being the linebackers coach for three years with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.