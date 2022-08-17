Georgia Allstate Insurance customers will be seeing an increase in rates that will be taking effect this year.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King alerted consumers on Monday that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25% on their Georgia policyholders, a press release said.
“I am angry and disappointed that Allstate has chosen to exploit a loophole in state law to implement such a substantial increase in costs on hardworking Georgians when families are already struggling with historic inflation everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store,” King said. “This latest increase means Allstate has now bypassed our office to raise overall rates in Georgia by 40 percent in this calendar year alone. In response, I have begun conversations with our legislative leaders regarding changes to state law to give our office additional authorities to protect consumers from these types of inexcusable actions.”
Under Georgia’s dual rate filing system, governing automobile insurance rates established in Georgia state law, the insurance commissioner, King, only has the authority to approve or disapprove minimum limits policy filings, while all other filings can go into effect immediately under what is known as “file and use,” according to the press release. The latest rate increase filed by Allstate falls into the latter category, per the release.
According to the Allstate Media Team, the Insurance Information Institute (III) released a report about how inflation, increased driving, accident severity and repair costs are causing auto rates to go up.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, auto insurers, anticipating fewer accidents amid the economic lockdown, gave back approximately $14 billion to policyholders in the form of cash refunds and account credits. Recent rate increases are from those pandemic lows. But something interesting happened during the pandemic. While miles driven declined and accident frequency initially dropped, frequency and severity quickly started increasing again,” the III report stated.
This rate increase will go into effect for new Allstate customers on Sept. 12, while current customers will see the increase on their renewals beginning Oct. 16, per the release.
“Even though inflation and other factors are causing auto prices to rise, customers will continue to get competitive prices with Allstate and can save money for driving safely using Drivewise,” Allstate said.
Local agents told the Times-Georgian that they were unable to comment.
The Office of Commissioner King encourages Georgia policyholders to reach out to Allstate to discuss the reasons for the increase and the options available to them. Allstate can be reached by telephone at 1-800- 255-7828, online at www.allstate.com, or on Twitter at @allstate.
