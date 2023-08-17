I am gassing it down South 27 cresting the overpass. Fresh from Grace Lutheran and our “New Member Day.” Thirteen wonderful folks, all told. I am floating on the clouds until I catch a glimpse of the ALDI sign, jarring me back to reality, reminding me that I need to grab a family pack or two of chicken for dinner.
I pull into ALDI’s parking lot on two wheels. Seems as though the whole town of Carrollton has turned out in the parking lot like it’s a fifth Sunday singing with dinner on the ground.
I park next to a tan Honda Odyssey and hop out. A lady with hair the color of cotton is easing out of the Odyssey, searching her rhinestone change purse for her quarter. I take a second to note the literary irony and then offer her mine. She accepts and thanks me profusely, adding something about how I favor her grandson.
“He must be a fine feller,” I jest.
“Oh, he is!” She smiles. I return the gesture. See, the cotton-haired lady reminds me of my Granny.
Now, I pause here to make a point: I like to talk. A lot. Once, my elementary school P.E. teacher made me write the word “talk” a billion gazillion times in lieu of doing side-straddle hops, adding that Santa is watching me.
When my girls are with me, well, they just roll their eyes, shake their heads, and start lighting up my phone by texting Dad memes to me.
It’s become an ALDI - or anywhere else for that matter - tradition.
So, anyway, on my way to grab a refrigerated pack of yardbirds, I stopped only a few times, gabbing with two former students and their beautiful families, as well as a former CHS neighbor who once taught down the hallway a piece from me. I then made my way to the nearest checkout in the most expeditious manner.
The young lady working the checkout was about my oldest daughter’s age. We’ll call her Sarah. Sarah had shoulder-length blonde hair. Her black-rimmed glasses almost swallowed her face whole. She had a sleeve tattoo that had flowers in it, covering her arm like kudzu. They looked like lilies.
“Hi! How are you?” I asked her, as she swiped my chickens across a beeping scanner.
That’s when the water works started to flow.
“I just had a woman cuss me out for not having buggies outside,” she said in between sniffs.
“Oh, my Lord, I am so sorry that happened. People can be so hateful,” I said, trying my dangedest to make up for it, but feeling as if my words were not up to snuff.
“I mean, it’s not my fault. What am I supposed to do - be in two places at once?” She wiped her face, smudging her eye shadow. “And,” she added, “by the way she was dressed, it looked like she’d just been at church.”
And here I stand in my go-to-meeting best.
“Sometimes folks have so much anger and hate pent up in them that they feel led to release it on folks who they don’t know from Adam,” I told young Sarah, thinking of my two girls, adding, “it’s not your fault, Lord knows.”
She nodded at me and managed a half smile, while handing me my receipt for the chicken. I returned a smile. She wiped her face with her arm once more. The one that had the tattoo of the lilies, watering them a gracious plenty.
As I walked to the door to leave, I felt a knot in my gut. Hateful folks just get my dander up, you know?
Then, as I was stewing over this, someone from behind me grabbed the back of my arm. It was the little, cotton-headed lady who looked like my Granny.
“Your words meant a lot to her - to me, too. We must do better - all of us, especially those of us who follow the teachings of the Almighty.”
“By the way, here’s your quarter back. You don’t know how much of a blessing this was - the quarter and getting to chat with you a little bit.”
I smiled and nodded. The little cotton-headed lady grabbed my hand and patted it, just like my Granny used to do. Then, the little cotton-headed lady shuffled off to her tan Odyssey. I found myself standing there, no longer stewing. Seems as though somebody was busy cutting a bag of ALDI onions in the parking lot, making my eyes sweat.
And that, my friends, is why kindness matters.
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits. If you feel led, drop him a line or two at j.b.h.biddle@gmail.com.
