Blow me a kiss from across the room
Say I look nice when I’m not
Touch my hair as you pass my chair
Little things mean a lot
Give me your arm as we cross the street
Call me at six on the dot
A line a day when you’re far away
Little things mean a lot
— Kitty Kallen
Sometimes it is indeed the little things in life that bring the most joy.
Some of my “little things” can either border or jump over the fence into downright ridiculous.
God bless my wife, who has been laid up recovering from a minor surgical procedure lately.
I have been tasked mostly as errand boy for medicine, supplies and whatever food machinations she desires as she is convalescing.
Well, late this week has been hectic on many fronts for me, and I have had little time at home to wear my errand-boy hat.
Friday she was in need of lunch and I was no where near the vicinity to be able to fulfill her culinary desires.
What I received from her was text message that got me thinking a few years ago when I was working on a holiday, which I am prone to do and will do again this coming Labor Day weekend, about having to order lunch and how technology has integrated itself into the fabric of convenience.
The phenomenon I speak of today is known as “Pizza Tracker.”
Her message, constructed Jeopardy! style simply read, “Why is watching pizza tracker so satisfying?”
It reminded me of a column I wrote a couple of years ago about that very necessary advance in restaurant technology.
Nothing short of the bendy straw will prove to be so revolutionary, yet so necessary than watching a pizza order progress from order, to cook, to delivery.
The following is an exert from that very column.
Clearly, lunch was dominating the cerebral space in my head and I couldn’t take it anymore.
Remembering these times in college, the only thing that could help me was pizza delivery. Pizza Hut late at night in Arkadelphia [Arkansas] served as dinner and breakfast the next morning.
I know it’s stereotypical, but hey, it is because it is great.
So I got online to Domino’s remembering their famous “Deliver in 30 minutes or less” and began the ordering process.
All I wanted was Memphis BBQ with bacon and I was good to go.
Then I remembered that when you order pizza now, you can track it as it was being prepped, made and delivered.
What a great time to be alive.
The more I watched the colors move on the tracker, the more my mouth watered and coincidentally, the more impatient I became.
The little victories and elation that came with watching the colors of that tracker move towards progress and completion gave me a Christmas morning rush of euphoria.
On the flip side, when it wasn’t moving as fast as I thought it should, I became irrationally anxious.
What seemed like hours was probably about 15 minutes, if that.
When the message popped up that “Bo” was on his way for delivery, I immediately went to the front window to watch for signs of his car — meaning I was looking for a Domino’s sign on every car that approached Allen Street to turn into the parking lot.
Just to be completely honest, I not only watched the pizza tracker, but I signed up for text message alerts regarding pizza.
Finally, he arrived with pizza and a bottle of Coca-Cola in hand.
Hunger abated; crisis averted.
I am generally not so food conscious or obsessed as I appeared to be that day.
But in my defense, BBQ chicken pizza is pretty darn good. Add bacon and onions and ... well, I don’t have to say much more.
On days when it is a struggle to get through a day, a struggle to make sure the basics are covered and one doesn’t go completely insane, it is nice to know that technology advances can serve some good purpose.
I know one day I will meet the person whose brainchild it was to create such in ingenious device as the “Pizza Tracker,” and when I finally do meet that person, believe me, I will ask how such an idea was birthed. It is highly possible that I will be irrationally excited, and will probably go order another thin-crust pizza with BBQ chicken, bacon and onions.
Do what makes you happy, right?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.