Kimberly Renee Fournier Green passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, with her beloved husband by her side.
Kim was born Aug. 20, 1968 in LaGrange. She was the second of three children born to Delano and Ruby (Rice) Fournier.
As a young child Kim moved to Bowdon, and after graduating from Bowdon High School in 1986 and Carroll County Technical School held several jobs at US Can Company in Tallapoosa, and Southwire Company in Carrollton.
During her younger years she held numerous jobs. She served as Assistant Secretary at Bowdon Baptist Church and an aerobics instructor with Time Out Fitness Center.
Later, Kim completed her passion of becoming a Master Cosmetologist and co-owned Salon West in Carrollton later operating the salon on her own until 2008.
In 1999, Kim married Richard Travis Green; a plan he had in place (unknown to Kim) to be married in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on a small bridge overlooking a mountain stream. Then along with his two children Jessica and Jacob and her niece Lacey began the joys and trials of raising their own modern family.
Richard and Kim lived in Bowdon until 2009 before moving to Broomfield, Colorado as a result of the Great Recession. There was always a trip planned for Kim’s birthday. The two traveled to many places, their most favorites being either in the North Georgia Mountains camping and fishing trout streams or along the Alabama Gulf Coast and many places in between. Later they discovered the paradise of Hawaii and enjoyed several trips. Just recently they moved back to Bowdon to be closer to family and friends.
Life threw several health obstacles Kim’s way but never did she allow any of them to change her love of life. Kim successfully battled breast cancer in 2008-09 even while in the midst of moving from Georgia to Colorado. In 2017, Kim suffered a devastating hemorrhagic stroke and battled the effects day in-day out 24 hours a day for 5 years, through months of hospital/rehab stays — always being the room the medical techs loved to visit, always being the favorite of the doctors, always putting forth a positive face in the face of the many obstacles. Kim never quit fighting. At her dialysis treatment center, Kim was widely known among the patients and staff for providing candy each day to everyone.
Kim wore her roles like medals: wife, sister, aunt, daughter, friend and was fiercely loyal to all. She was Oma to her three grandchildren. But mostly to her legion of young ladies and men that she adored she was known simply as Aunt Kim.
The young ladies were often on the gracious end of receiving hair and nail treatments and cooking tips; the young men haircuts and plenty of advice. A simple trip to her salon often ended with lifelong friendships being created. And everyone to anyone would be recipients of the never-ending “prizes” she would pass along for any occasion or no reason at all other than the joy of giving.
Kim was an accomplished cook and a widely known baker — cakes known at family and church gatherings such as Kim’s Pound Cake were always asked for. She never met a kitchen dish, utensil, gadget or cookbook she didn’t like. A rainbow would be cause enough to stop Kim and anyone within her arm’s length in their tracks for admiration. Any waterfall was never too far to visit. She brought fire and passion to everything and everyone she met. She was a fervent Baptist attending several churches — always ready for any ladies trip, singing event or Revival.
The void left by Kim’s passing will be immense and painful; the sting of tears and broken hearts may ease over time but memories of a life lived to the fullest will last forever.
The family would ask to consider donating in Kim’s memory to Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado which enabled Kim to regain back part of her life. Special thanks go out to Tanner Hospice group for their guidance and assistance during the last several weeks.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother Ruby Rice Fournier. She is survived by her father, Delano Fournier of Cedartown; husband, Richard Green of Bowdon; brother, Michael (Ardys) Fournier of Bowdon; sister, Tina (Steve) Smith of Graham, Alabama; the children she loved as her own, Jessica (Justin) Kyttle of Temple, Jacob (Rita) Green of Homosassa, Florida, Lacey Fournier of Bowdon; several nieces and nephews and three grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home with Pastor James Mello officiating. Interment will be in the Bowdon City Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
