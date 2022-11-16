Kimberly Renee Fournier Green

Kimberly Renee Fournier Green passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, with her beloved husband by her side.

Kim was born Aug. 20, 1968 in LaGrange. She was the second of three children born to Delano and Ruby (Rice) Fournier.

