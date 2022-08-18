Dr. Apostle Kimberly Harrison of Atlanta, Georgia departed this life on August 12, 2022.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Zion A Habitation of Gods Glory and Praise Church at 3 p.m.
972 Prior Station Rd, Cedartown, Ga. 30125
A private visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will NOT BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
116 Cleghorn Street, Villa Rica, GA 30180
For more information contact the Wilson Funeral Home 770-459-3667
