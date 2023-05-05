There’s something about fairytales that we all love. Everything is perfect, nothing stays scary. And there’s always a fairy godmother to make the impossible happen. A few years ago, I saw just such a fairytale in action, complete with fairy godmothers (and fathers).
It began, as many of them do, with a girl.
This girl’s name was Gail. I call her a girl, but I’m not really sure how old she was. She and another special needs woman named Patty lived in a foster home here in Carrollton. My friend Gerry was their foster mother (that’s how I knew them).
Gail was a happy individual. She wore bright red hair bows. She had a shy, sweet smile that you had to coax out of her. She loved to work with the kids at our church. She called them “little people. And Gail, like most girls in our community, was crazy about the movie Frozen.
Frozen was a fairy tale where love conquers all. It had become such a hit with kids that Disney made an Ice Capades show out of it and Gail wanted to see it. More than anything.
We found out a few months ago that Gail had cancer. One of the bad ones. And she’s been in treatment and had surgery for the past few months. It wasn’t easy on her. So if she wanted to go see Frozen on Ice with the rest of the kids in metro Atlanta, I was going to figure out how to make it happen.
But ticket prices were well over 50 bucks apiece. That Disney magic doesn’t come cheap. And we had to get three of them. One for Gerry and two for the girls.
So I put out a Facebook post that said, “Hey does anybody have any connections at Phillips Arena that can get comp tickets? A really amazing girl who also happens to be a special needs cancer patient wants to see it.”
Immediately, I had people volunteer to pitch in for the adventure. In short order, we had the price of all the tickets that needed to be bought, plus an offer for a limo to take us to Atlanta. Plus a breakfast picnic offered up by the Maple Street Diner. And my friend Cherie asked if she could make them some Frozen themed gift bags (which she did, in a beautifully extravagant fashion). My good friend Pat was going to tag along to help with the girls so Gerry could relax and enjoy the day too.
All was in place. Tickets. Limo. Breakfast. Gift Bags. We met in front of the church to wait for the car. The girls got there a little early. They were excited and trying to figure out what the surprise was. Suddenly, Gail looked down the street. She saw the long car glinting in the morning sun and exclaimed, “It’s a LIMO!” She clapped her hands in glee. The Limo pulled up and out stepped Wilfred, a tall man dressed in a cap and a snappy suit. He opened the door and we all climbed in.
Cherie handed in the gift bags and the girls started pulling out treasures – a Frozen boggin with earflaps, a pink feather boa. Hair bows in all shapes and colors. It was like Christmas time.
The girls put on their Frozen boggins and off we went.
First stop, Maple Street Diner for a breakfast picnic, specially baked muffins in colorful bags and orange juice in Frozen princess cups. Kim led the whole gang from the diner in a cheer as we pulled away.
Wilfred took us straight to Phillips arena and let us out of the car with great ceremony.
Gail was delighted. There were little girls dressed as princesses who looked like cupcake confections. There were little boys dressed as snowmen. Everyone was excited.
We took an elevator up to our seats. We settled in but it was a good long time until the show began. Promoters wanted to make sure you had time to go to the concession stand for a 15-dollar Olaf snowball mug. The girls didn’t want any snacks, though. They were focused on the ice below.
It was about half a football field long – glowing blue with a simple white snowflake projected into the middle. The girls waited patiently until the show began and the characters started coming out. Gail cheered with the rest of the kids when the princesses skated out. Fairytales were brought to life.
At one point in the show, the heroine began to sing the famous song, “Let it go.” All through the stadium, thousands of kids began to sing along. And Gail did too, her voice deeper than theirs, but still as earnest. Her face was bright with joy – her illness forgotten.
I realized, for that moment, everything was perfect – nothing was scary. And fairy tales really did come true.
A postscript: One of the fairy godmothers in this story died last week. Kim Pollard was a bright light in our community, giving sacrificially to others, lighting up the world with love. A celebration of life will be held for her on Saturday, May 6 at 4:30 p.m. at Alice Park on Maple Street – next door to the Diner.
