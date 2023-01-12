Mr. Kim Lindley, age 56, of Carrollton died on January 4, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30134. Interment will follow at Sunrise Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday January 13, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. at our Douglasville Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Kim Lindley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

