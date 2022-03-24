On Wednesday, Mt. Zion senior Jordan Kierbow added yet another accolade to her stellar senior year, as she signed with Shorter University to play basketball at the next level.
Kierbow is just the second female athlete from Mt. Zion to sign at a Division II or higher school, and she is the first female basketball player to accomplish the feat.
Mt. Zion has had other basketball and softball players sign at the junior college level, but Kierbow’s signing with Shorter marks the first at the Division II level.
When asked why she chose Shorter, Kierbow said, “It really just felt like home. I’ve been in Mt. Zion my entire life, and when I went to Shorter it just felt like I was at Mt. Zion again.”
“It’s a really small community, and their basketball team felt like family,” said Kierbow, “That’s what I’ve been hoping for my entire life, so it just felt like a good fit for me.”
“I’m just excited to see what college has for me and what college basketball has for me,” Kierbow remarked.
Kierbow, along with her family, friends, teammates, coaches, and Mt. Zion administration celebrated her signing in the high school gym, the same place Kierbow and the Eagles brought home their first home playoff win earlier in the year.
Kierbow’s teammates, including Zikyriah Platt, Shaniah Farley, Katelyn Hindsman, Nesaiah Farley, Zoey Holland, Kate Richey, Amaria King, Addison Corn and Emily Byrd, had several congratulatory remarks for Kierbow.
Holland: “I’m super proud of Jordan. I know she’s going to do very good things. She really helped the basketball team.”
Nasiah Farley: “She’s a great teammate, brings a great energy, always laughing. An overall good person.”
Richey: “I’m really proud of Jordan. I know she’s going to do great things in college. I’m going to miss her laughing.”
Corn: “Jordan is a great role model, and I’m beyond thankful I had this experience to play with her for my freshman year.”
Byrd: “I’m so proud of you, Jordan. I’m glad I got to play with you through high school. I hope you make it far during college.”
Shaniah Farley said to Kierbow, “You’ve really impacted me, and you really helped me on the court. You brought out the best in me on and off the court.”
One thing they all seemed to say was that they love Jordan and are going to miss her at Mt. Zion going forward.
“Jordan is an incredible basketball player, but she’s also an incredible person,” said head coach Tyler Wright. “She’s a great leader, captain. She’s got a bright future ahead of her because of who she is as a person.”
“We’ve been really fortunate to have her at Mt. Zion. She helped change the culture here and has left an amazing legacy that is unrivaled by anybody that has come through Mt. Zion,” the coach said. “We all love her, and we’re just so proud of her.”
