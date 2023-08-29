Clayton Kierbow

A broad spectrum of Carroll County citizens are mourning the passing of a public servant who dedicated his adult life to protecting and enriching lives. Clayton Kierbow of Whitesburg passed away Aug. 27 at the age of 46 following a courageous battle against cancer.

For 22 years, Kierbow served as a firefighter for the Carroll County Fire and Rescue Department and most recently as a salesman at Mike Fitzpatrick Ford in Newnan. He also was a member of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education for the past six years.