A broad spectrum of Carroll County citizens are mourning the passing of a public servant who dedicated his adult life to protecting and enriching lives. Clayton Kierbow of Whitesburg passed away Aug. 27 at the age of 46 following a courageous battle against cancer.
For 22 years, Kierbow served as a firefighter for the Carroll County Fire and Rescue Department and most recently as a salesman at Mike Fitzpatrick Ford in Newnan. He also was a member of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education for the past six years.
In 2013, he received local, state, and national acclaim when he saved the life of a then 7-year old girl, Megan Winters, who slipped and fell 50-feet to the bottom of an abandoned well in Whitesburg. Firefighters rigged up a pulley system with ropes, lowered Kierbow into the well shaft, and he brought her up to safety.
Kierbow retired from the fire department in 2022, but continued to serve his community as the District 4 representative on the Carroll County Schools Board of Education for the past six years.
Carroll County Fire and Rescue Chief Chuck Barnwell said that Kierbow was a valued and dedicated volunteer and career firefighter for over two decades.
“Lt. Kierbow dedicated 22 years of his life to the citizens of Carroll county. In those 22 years he was both a volunteer and then a career firefighter rising to the rank of Lieutenant,” Chief Barnwell noted in a statement to the Times-Georgian.
“He is remembered as a firefighter who enjoyed teaching new personnel how to do the job. His former co-workers remember him as very approachable and straightforward. His unique style of humor will always be remembered,” Chief Barnwell said.
Kierbow was also committed to the education of Carroll County children as evidenced by his service as a member of system’s board of education.
“Clay Kierbow was a huge asset to our school system and to our community. He genuinely loved our students and staff and showed relentless love for those he represented in District 4,” BOE Chairman Bryant Turner said in a Tuesday afternoon statement to the Times-Georgian.
“There were many times due to his recent illness that he did not feel able to attend, but he pushed through and made it anyway,” Turner added.
Turner noted that Kirbow was not only a great board member, but was also a great friend who supported the many accomplishments of the system over the last six years and played a vital part in seeing them through.
“He will be greatly missed by us all. Our prayers continue to go out to his wife and children,” Turner added.
Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart said that Kierbow was truly dedicated to the students and employees of Carroll County Schools and especially those in his district.
“The entire 24STRONG community expresses our heartfelt sympathy to Mr. Kierbow’s family and friends. We grieve alongside them as we fondly remember his many contributions to our schools and community,” Cowart stated in an email to the Times-Georgian.
According to state law, members of the Board of Education are charged to appoint an individual to serve the remainder of Kierbow’s term that ends on Dec. 31, 2024 as the District 4 representative. District 4 includes the southeastern quadrant of Carroll County.
“At this time, we plan to fill the vacancy on the board at our next meeting that is scheduled on Sept. 18,” BOE Chairman Turner said Tuesday.
As noted in Kierbow’s obituary, a memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, September 2, 2 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
