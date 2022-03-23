KidsPeace, which operates a residential treatment program for youth in Bowdon, recently announced that Michael W. Slack has signed a new five-year contract to continue serving as president and CEO of the nonprofit provider of mental and behavioral health services.
Lou Shagawat, executive director of KidsPeace Georgia located in Carroll County, said Slack’s new contract is “great news” for the local program.
“As the organization’s director of business development, Mike Slack was instrumental in opening KidsPeace Georgia in Bowdon in 2004," Shagawat noted.
According to Shagawat, at that time, there was a significant need for residential treatment services for youth in Georgia. KidsPeace also operated facilities in Maine and Pennsylvania,
In bringing the organization's service to Georgia, Slack partnered with state officials and local leaders, including Tom Upchurch, Michael Steed, Slater Barr from Carroll Tomorrow and Daniel Jackson from the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, to build and open a 60-bed residential treatment center in Bowdon.
Slack also was president and CEO of KidsPeace in 2019 when the new state-of-the-art 20-bed living unit was added to the Bowdon campus to meet the increasing needs for the organization's services within the state, Shagawat added.
“In the past 18 years we’ve served more than 1,000 of our state’s most vulnerable youth (at the Bowdon facility), and over that time Mike has remained intimately involved with KidsPeace Georgia and has maintained many of the relationships he formed early on in the development of the program," Shagawat said.
Slack joined the KidsPeace organization in 2001 as director of business development and served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility until July 2019 when he was chosen to replace William Isemann as president and CEO.
Since assuming the post, Slack has overseen the implementation of a new three-year strategic plan and guided the organization’s comprehensive response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has taken a leading role in advocating for more post-pandemic resources for mental health care providers in Pennsylvania and the U.S.
In announcing the new contract, John Moses, chair of the KidsPeace National Board of Directors, noted that it comes as the organization celebrates its 140th anniversary.
“Longevity like that is a tribute to the hard work of everyone who has contributed their time and talents to helping those who need our services, and that absolutely includes the amazing associates working for KidsPeace today,” Moses said.
“We believe our dedicated associates deserve consistent and visionary leadership — the kind of leadership Mike Slack has demonstrated in his career and especially during the pandemic. The board is delighted that he will continue to provide that kind of leadership for the next five years,” Moses added.
Slack said that he was humbled and grateful to the board for this expression of confidence in our leadership over the past three years,
“The pandemic will continue to have a historic impact on our field and the work we do," Slack said, "and I look forward to working with KidsPeace’s extraordinary associates to manage that impact and continue to serve the kids and families who rely upon our programs.”
The new contract was approved at the March 10 meeting of the KidsPeace Board of Directors.
