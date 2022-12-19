KidsPeace receives national marketing award

KidsPeace, which has a location in Bowdon, recently announced that the organization's digital marketing and communications efforts have been recognized in a national healthcare marketing awards competition.

The 2022 Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards (HDMAs) were announced Monday, and KidsPeace received five Gold Awards and one Bronze Award in the annual competition that recognizes the best healthcare websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media and social media.

