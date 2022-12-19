In a press release issued on Monday, KidsPeace announced that its digital marketing communications efforts have been recognized in a national healthcare marketing awards competition.
The 2022 Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards (HDMAs) were announced Monday, and KidsPeace received five Gold Awards and one Bronze Award in the annual competition that recognizes the best healthcare websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media and social media.
The organization has a facility in Bowdon, KidsPeace National Centers of Georgia.
Receiving Gold Award recognition were the following KidsPeace marketing areas:
- Main Website - www.kidspeace.org
- 2021 KidsPeace Annual Report (website version)
- Spring/Summer 2021 Healing Magazine, featuring the “Games People Play” spotlight section), at www.healingmagazine.org.
- The “Voices of KidsPeace at 140” (interactive feature) from Healing Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2022 edition at www.healingmagazine.org
- “Conversations with KidsPeace” podcast series
KidsPeace also received a Bronze Award for the video that launched its 140th Anniversary celebration in January, 2022.
In their announcement of the winners, the HDMAs noted that nearly one thousand organizations from across the country submitted entries in this year’s competition. A national panel of healthcare marketers, creative directors, and marketing and advertising professionals judged the entries on a variety of factors, including creativity, marketing execution, message impact, technology application and innovation content.
KidsPeace Director of Communications Robert Martin said the organization’s Communications and Creative Services team, which includes Manager of Creative Services Shawn Parker and Web/Video Producer Robbie Allred, is “beyond delighted” at the industry recognition.
“We consider ourselves very fortunate to have the opportunity to tell the KidsPeace story in a variety of channels and media. The HDMA honors really recognize the commitment and hard work of our team in bringing information about KidsPeace to the wide audience in the digital space,” he added.
For 140 years, KidsPeace has been building on its expertise to give hope, help and healing to children, adults and those who love them. Through its comprehensive range of residential treatment programs, accredited educational services, and unique psychiatric hospital and foster care and community-based programs.
The organization is dedicated to helping people connect, transform and overcome their challenges to ensure a stable future, transition to adulthood and gain independence. Since its doors opened, nearly 300,000 children have participated in one of the multitude of programs KidsPeace offers.
