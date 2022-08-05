Mr. Kevin William Brock, age 51, of Buckhead, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born to William Hiram Brock and the late Dr. Kathy Thomas Brock on April 28, 1971, in Carrollton, Georgia.
Besides his mother, Kevin is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Sarah Brock, Charles and Virginia Thomas; uncles, Charles Brock and George W. Brock; Aunts, Vassie Ann Jackson, and Brenda Kelley.
Kevin is survived by his father, Hiram Brock (Linda) of Buchanan; uncles Gene Brock (Autry), Nay Brock, David Brock (Cathy), Charles Thomas, Jr (Charlene); aunts, Kathryn Gallman (Rodney), Martha Allgood, Sandra Braswell, Faye Hamilton; and numerous cousins.
Growing up, Kevin was a member of the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He graduated from Temple High School in 1989. He then enlisted in the Marine Reserves. After boot camp, Kevin continued his education at the University of Miami. During his time there, his unit was called to serve in Desert Storm. When he returned to the United States, he finished his education at the University of Miami.
Kevin was employed by Assembly Fasteners, Inc. for 19 years. He was of the Methodist faith.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home, with Dr. Allen Wilburn and Rev. John Norton officiating. Mark Gallman, Jason Thomas, Chris Thomas, Barry Lewis, Dennis Allgood, and Phil Brock will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, to make donations to the First Baptist Church of Buchanan, P.O. Box 485, Buchanan, Georgia 30113.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
