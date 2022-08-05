Mr. Kevin William Brock, age 51, of Buckhead, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born to William Hiram Brock and the late Dr. Kathy Thomas Brock on April 28, 1971, in Carrollton, Georgia.

Besides his mother, Kevin is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Sarah Brock, Charles and Virginia Thomas; uncles, Charles Brock and George W. Brock; Aunts, Vassie Ann Jackson, and Brenda Kelley.

