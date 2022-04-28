Kevin Grayson Roddy, 55, of Villa Rica passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was born on August 4, 1966. He is the son of Nevel Grayson Roddy and the late Barbara Szerbik.
Kevin loved his family dearly and enjoyed preaching. He was a US Army veteran. He served the West Georgia area for many years as a police officer with Bowdon, Temple and Villa Rica Police Departments. He was an avid University of Alabama fan.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Woody Roddy; daughters,Gracie, Kayla, and Jennifer Roddy all of Villa Rica; son, Jacob Roddy of Villa Rica; brothers-in-law, Tony and Allison Woody of Carrollton, Ronald and Nikki Woody of Tallapoosa, Keith and Chasedie Woody of Winston; in-laws, Gene and Jane Woody of Villa Rica.
According to Mr. Roddy’s wishes he was cremated. The family will hold a memorial service at Utopia Baptist Church in Villa Rica on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 2:00PM with Rev. David Huckeba officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
