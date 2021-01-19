Kettly P. Derisse, 62, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of J. Collins Funeral
Home.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be
worn. To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
