Junior pitcher Aubrey Kerst had a brilliant night in the circle on Tuesday, as she threw a no-hitter to lead Villa Rica softball past Mays with a whopping score of 18-0.
Villa Rica quickly secured the victory thanks to 13 runs in the first inning. The offensive onslaught by the Lady Wildcats in the first frame was led by Toree Wofford, Emilee Scara, Emily Ferro, Taylor Lovingood, Kerst and Olivia Wooten, all driving in runs in the inning.
Villa Rica initially opened up scoring in the first inning when Wofford doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Kerst was in the circle for Villa Rica. The right-handed pitcher surrendered zero runs on zero hits over three innings, striking out nine and walking one. Kerst also led the team in RBIs, as she knocked home three runs on the night.
All in all, Villa Rica collected a total of 12 hits. Wofford, Scara, and Wooten all managed multiple hits for the Lady Wildcats. Wofford went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Villa Rica in hits.
The Lady Wildcats also stole six bases during the game, with two players stealing more than one. Both Wooten and Wofford led the way with two stolen bases in the win.
On defense, in addition to Kerst’s no-hitter, Villa Rica did not commit a single error in the field.
Villa Rica softball (8-1, 5-0 in region) is currently set atop region 5-AAAAA. They will play the second-place team Chapel Hill (7-2, 4-0 in region) at home today at 6 p.m. Mays (3-4, 2-1 in region) is in third place and will play Midtown today at 5:30 p.m.
