Junior pitcher Aubrey Kerst had a brilliant night in the circle on Tuesday, as she threw a no-hitter to lead Villa Rica softball past Mays with a whopping score of 18-0.

Villa Rica quickly secured the victory thanks to 13 runs in the first inning. The offensive onslaught by the Lady Wildcats in the first frame was led by Toree Wofford, Emilee Scara, Emily Ferro, Taylor Lovingood, Kerst and Olivia Wooten, all driving in runs in the inning.

