Kerst pitches gem and Wildcats start with big win

Villa Rica’s Aubrey Kerst pitched a no hitter with 12 strikeouts as Villa Rica defeated Lithia Springs 12-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

 File Photo by Michael Valentine

LITHIA SPRINGS — Villa Rica High School softball earned a fast start to the regular season, as they went on the road to defeat Lithia Springs Lions 12-0 in region play on Tuesday.

It was a five-inning run-rule win for the Lady Wildcats; one in which they scored three runs in three different innings. And on defense, Villa Rica’s Aubrey Kerst pitched a no hitter with twelve strikeouts over five innings.