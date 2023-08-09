LITHIA SPRINGS — Villa Rica High School softball earned a fast start to the regular season, as they went on the road to defeat Lithia Springs Lions 12-0 in region play on Tuesday.
It was a five-inning run-rule win for the Lady Wildcats; one in which they scored three runs in three different innings. And on defense, Villa Rica’s Aubrey Kerst pitched a no hitter with twelve strikeouts over five innings.
Four different Villa Rica players earned two hits in the win, including Helaina Magistro, Olivia Wooten, Emily Ferro and Emma Seymour. Magistro, Wooten and Ryan Ackles led the way in the RBI department with two each.
Villa Rica’s winning pitcher, Kerst, threw her no-hitter with 65 pitches through five frames, with zeros all across the stat board, aside from one batter hit by a pitch and one walked in the bottom of the second inning.
Aside from these two slip ups, Lithia Springs went three-up, three-down every inning.
In the circle for Lithia Springs was Erin Vineyard, who pitched the full five innings, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) on 12 hits and three walks without a strikeout.
Villa Rica’s Magistro scored the first run of the game on an errant throw following a lead-off single, and she batted in the next two runs in the second inning, with a two-RBI double into left field.
After these first two innings, Villa Rica scored three runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings, with the biggest hits being a triple by Ferro in the top of the fourth and doubles by Ackles and Wooten in the top of the fifth.
As a team, Villa Rica earned 18 total bases, led by Ferro with four.
The Wildcats (1-0) will be at home Thursday, August 10 for their next game against the Midtown Knights. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.