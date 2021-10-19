Mr. Kermit Randall “Randy” Kuhn, 76 of Winston, GA passed away, Saturday, October 16, 2021.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at J. Collins Funeral Home and Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.