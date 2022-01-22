Mr. Kenny Caldwell, 72, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Kenny was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Dec. 21, 1949, the son of the late Hoyt Caldwell and Evelyn Smith Caldwell Rogers.
Kenny retired from Southwire where he worked as a printer in the print department. He was also a former member of the Moose Lodge and was Baptist by faith.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Lynn Stewart Caldwell; daughter, Kim Cook (Jeremy); sons, Shane Caldwell, James Stewart (Michelle); grandchildren, Bradley Cook, Chase Cook, Cole Caldwell, Raine Caldwell, Chrislyn Caldwell, James Stewart, Jr., Sofia Stewart, Jakob Phelps, Ian Parcia; great-grandchildren, Braden Wilson, Brett Cook, Devin Cook and Adelyn Phelps; brothers, Merlin Caldwell (Virginia), Mike Caldwell (Jackie); sister, Kathy Rabun (Terry); and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
