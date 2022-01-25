Kenneth H. Willis, 79, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Bremen, Georgia, on Oct. 1, 1942, the son of the late Billy Willis and Mildred Hobbs Willis of Bremen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Perry E. McClung.
He began his working career as a barber in Bremen working at Marshall Easterwood’s Barber Shop and Sam’s Barber. He was a self taught barber learning while cutting hair on the boys in the orphanage in Rome, Georgia.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1963 and served in bases in Florida and Bermuda. After serving in the U.S. Air Force he worked at Ford Motor Co in Hapeville, Georgia, for 37 years where he retired as a machinist.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gail Lewis Willis; and two sons, Todd Willis, of Tucker, Georgia, and Jason and Stephanie Willis, of Fisherville, Kentucky.
He and Gail spent many years traveling the United States and other countries. He loved to fish with his son. After retiring he learned the game of bridge and along with Gail traveled and met many new and old friends while playing bridge. He loved to play checkers from an early age. He and his son Jason rode the GA Brag ride for many years covering many miles on their bicycles. He was a dedicated family man.
He was also survived by his sister, Jean McClung, of Woodstock, Georgia, and a brother, John and Beth Willis, of Lilburn, Georgia; nieces, Christy and JJ Chambers, April and Matt Jackson; and nephews, Jeff and Margaret McClung and Ryan and Audra Willing.
He was cremated per his wishes and a memorial service will be held in the chapel at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Masks are suggested.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tanner Foundation for Carrollton Hospice at P.O. Box 1136, Carrollton, GA 30112.
