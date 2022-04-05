Kenneth Wilborn

Kenneth Harold “Ken” Wilborn, 56, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022.
He was born on May 5, 1965, in Atlanta, the son of the late Lamar Irving Wilborn and the late Cynthia Hunter Gawthrop.
He worked in Sales for Peach State Turf Care.
Ken leaves behind his children, Wesley and Anna Wilborn of Carrollton, Elizabeth and Will Lewis of Carrollton, Alex Wilborn and Brandi Maney of Carrollton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pam and Chuck Chadwick of Carrollton, and Cindy and Quinton Snider of Lakeview, Minnesota; brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris and Robin Wilborn, Craig and Kay Wilborn of Tampa, Florida, Lamar Irving Wilborn Jr., Scott and Angela Heath, Timmy Lott of Phoenix, Arizona, Lee and Tonya Heath of Carrollton, and Brandon Wilborn of Panama City, Florida; and four grandchildren, Emma Lewis, Griffin Lewis, Maddy Wilborn and Hudson Wilborn.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. in Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the hour of service. In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body will be cremated following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County CASA at 110 Dixie Street, Suite 100, Carrollton, GA 30117 or online at www.carrollcasa.org/donate.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.