Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Roy White, also known as Major, 69, of Douglasville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
He was born on June 10, 1952, in Atlanta, the son of the late Mr. James David White and the late Mrs. Minnie Lee Fuller White.
Mr. White served in the U.S. Army during the Cold War era. He operated Prestige Security, Incorporated, for many years. He loved fishing, making canes and loved being in the American Legion-Post 70 in Villa Rica, proud Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Ann White.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Roberts White, of Douglasville; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Brian Faulkner, of Douglasville; son and partner, Kenneth Richard White, and Rick Smith, of Cleveland, Georgia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Jimmy Hollis, of Hernando, Mississippi, Vickie and Buddy Frith, of Villa Rica, Georgia, Sheila and Gary Wright, of Douglasville; brother, Larry White, of Temple, Georgia; two grandchildren, Savannah Faulkner, and Blaze Faulkner; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 70, 120 Legion Lake Circle, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville in charge of arrangements. 770-942-2311
