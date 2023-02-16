On Feb. 14, 2023, Kenneth Spratlin, 75, of Graham, Alabama, was surrounded by his loved ones as he went home to Heaven following a lengthy battle with prostate and bladder cancer.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Gita; children, Sally and Joe Alcock and Wade and Lucy Spratlin, all of Atlanta; grandchildren, Waverly and Daphne Alcock and Andy and William Spratlin. Survivors also include Kenneth’s sisters and their families: Rhonda and Barrett Lawler of Cullman, AL, and Lynn Spratlin and Kyle Short of Woodland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Gita’s parents, Bill and Sara Entrekin, who loved him dearly. Kenneth looked forward to meeting Gita’s son, Jonathan David West, when he arrived in Heaven.
Kenneth went to work for Southwire Company, in Carrollton, on Dec. 10, 1969. During his 41-year career, he worked in building maintenance which entailed welding, fabrication, concrete finishing, and putting in foundations for machinery. His nickname at Southwire was Dude.
Visitation will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Graham, AL, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. (EST). There will be a time of sharing and singing from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Shiloh on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 3 p.m. (EST). Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family is so thankful for the ministry and care shown to them by Compassus Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice or the Randolph Baptist Association Ramp Builders.
