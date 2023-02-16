On Feb. 14, 2023, Kenneth Spratlin, 75, of Graham, Alabama, was surrounded by his loved ones as he went home to Heaven following a lengthy battle with prostate and bladder cancer.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Gita; children, Sally and Joe Alcock and Wade and Lucy Spratlin, all of Atlanta; grandchildren, Waverly and Daphne Alcock and Andy and William Spratlin. Survivors also include Kenneth’s sisters and their families: Rhonda and Barrett Lawler of Cullman, AL, and Lynn Spratlin and Kyle Short of Woodland.

