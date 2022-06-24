Kenneth Palmer Spearman, 77, of Bremen, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Felton, Georgia, on June 3, 1945, son of the late John Palmer Spearman and Clevadell Jones Spearman.
He was a member of Tallapoosa East Baptist Church. Mr. Spearman served Haralson County as deputy sheriff and criminal investigator from 1980-1988. He was elected sheriff of Haralson County in 1989 and served two elected terms until 1996. In 1997, he went to work for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources as a ranger. In 2007, he retired from Georgia DNR and returned to the Sheriff’s Office as a school resource officer where he served the Haralson County Middle School until his retirement in 2013.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Spearman; sisters, Betty Jean Carroll, June Williams, and Shirley Addison.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Wilson Spearman; daughter, Kimberly Michelle Wallace (David), of Buchanan; and granddaughter, Tara Faith Hannah; sisters, Esther Roberts of Cedartown, Diane Wys (Jose) of Panama City, Florida, Janice Bonner of Cartersville, and Debbie Harrison (Bill) of Powder Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at Tallapoosa East Baptist Church.
Service will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Tallapoosa East Baptist Church, with Dr. Mason Bush and Dr. Allen Wilburn officiating, and Eddie Mixon speaking. Music will be provided by the Agan Family and Bernard Whitton. Eddie Mixon, Joey McSwain, Wade Williams, David Wallace, Mark Addison and Charles Harrison will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be all current and retired law enforcement officers, Department of Natural Resources employees and members of the Tallapoosa East Baptist Church Senior Adult Sunday School class. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
