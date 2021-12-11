Kenneth Arrington Roberts, of Tallapoosa, went to glory on Dec. 9, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1923, in Muscadine, Alabama, the son of the late Clarence and Cora Roberts.
Mr. Roberts graduated from Tallapoosa High School in 1940. He went to Albany, Georgia, to work on planes, and then to Moultrie, Georgia, to work as a junior aircraft inspector.
In December 1942, Kenneth enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was a fighter pilot in the China/Burma/India Theatre. Kenneth flew 88 missions and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Service Medal, American Theatre Service Medal and WWII Victory Medal.
In 1946, Kenneth married Juanita Thompson in Tallapoosa who preceded him in death in 1995.
Mr. Roberts graduated from Southern College of Pharmacy in Atlanta in 1951. In 1953 Kenneth purchased Waldrop’s Pharmacy in Tallapoosa, and renamed it Roberts’ Rexall Pharmacy. He served the community until his retirement in the 1980s.
Mr. Roberts died at Tanner Hospital in Villa Rica after a short illness.
Thanks to the Kelly Foundation and to the gracious employees at Tanner Villa Rica for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church in Tallapoosa where he was a member.
As to his wishes, he was cremated. The family will have a private service.
Survivors to treasure his memory are, daughter, Ann Lanier; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Kathy Roberts; grandson, wife and great-granddaughter, Casey and Nicole Roberts, and Amelia Elizabeth; granddaughter, husband, and great-grandsons, Kristy and Chris Brown, Maverick and Avery; sister-in-law Joan Hildebrand and many loving cousins, nephews and nieces.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
