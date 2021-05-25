Kenneth Edward Porter, 68, of Powder Springs, Georgia, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Memorial services will be conducted on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
