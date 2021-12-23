Kenneth Kee

Kenneth Lee Kee, 68, of Bowdon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
He was born on Sep.6, 1953, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late James Monroe Kee and the late Hulda Lucille Mahaffey Kee.
He proudly served in the Vietnam War as a Marine and worked as a diesel mechanic for more than 50 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Hopkins Kee, of Bowdon; his daughter and her husband, Brandy and Stephen Bennett, of Villa Rica; his sons and their wives, Cory and Laura Kee and Matt and Vicki Kee, all of Florida; sister, Diane Watson, of Logansville, Georgia; brother, Bill Kee, of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 4 p.m. from the Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Ken Bowman officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body will be cremated after the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
