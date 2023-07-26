Kenneth “Jackie” Jackson Trotti

Kenneth “Jackie” Jackson Trotti, age 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Wellstar West Georgia Hospice in Lagrange, after a brief illness. He was born on May 18, 1952, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late David Hampton Trotti III and the late Juanita Phillips Trotti.

Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his retirement he enjoyed fishing and spending as much quality time with his family as possible. He will be missed by his friends and family.

