Kenneth “Jackie” Jackson Trotti, age 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Wellstar West Georgia Hospice in Lagrange, after a brief illness. He was born on May 18, 1952, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late David Hampton Trotti III and the late Juanita Phillips Trotti.
Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his retirement he enjoyed fishing and spending as much quality time with his family as possible. He will be missed by his friends and family.
Kenneth leaves behind two daughters to cherish his memory, Kim (Michael) Alexander, of Anniston, Alabama, and Amy (Brian) Merrill, of Ranburne, Alabama; sisters, Connie (Mike) Banister, Cindi (Greg) Stice, and Kathy (David) Rush; brothers, Jeff (Tammy) Trotti and David (Peggy) Trotti; and grandchildren, Aubricanna Rollins, Kailen Rollins and Sean Robinson.
In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kelly Totti, Jimmy Trotti and Jerry Trotti.
In keeping with Kenneth’s wishes, his body will be cremated.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church in Ranburne, Alabama at 1:00 p.m. EST with Rev. Jerome Whaley officiating.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
