Mr. Kenneth Gardner Sapp, age 54, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Mr. Sapp was born on April 19, 1968, in Carrollton, Ga, the only child of Kenneth Franklin Sapp and Jane Gardner Sapp.
Survivors include his wife, Heather Lanxton Sapp; his children, Virginia Abigail Sapp of Bremen, Ga, and Amelia Paige Sapp and Anthony Vance Sapp of New Philadelphia, Ohio; his parents; and his stepsons, James Parker Lipham and Preston Joe Lipham of Carrollton, Ga.
Gardner, as he was known by family and friends, graduated in 1986 from Carrollton High School where he was a trumpet player in the marching band. He received his bachelor's degree in biology from West Georgia College (now University of West Georgia).
Gardner was an operator and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 926. He took great pride in his work. Prior to becoming an operator, Gardner was a certified arborist and owned and operated Whooping Creek Tree Service. Earlier in his life, he was a researcher for the Georgia General Assembly.
Gardner was a true modern Renaissance man and a jack of all trades. His talents and interests ranged from BASE jumping to beekeeping. He could build everything from model airplanes to cars. He was as comfortable discussing planting schedules as politics. Examples of his lifelong and varied accomplishments were when he was the state tinker toy champion when he was a young boy and he was the 311th person in the world to become a certified BASE jumper. Gardner spent his life seeking challenges and exploring the world around him.
In addition to his adventurous spirit, Gardner also cared deeply about others. He was always willing to help out his fellow man. Closer to home, Gardner was immensely proud of his children and their individual and unique accomplishments.
Words cannot truly express the incredible man that Kenneth Gardner Sapp was. His presence made an impact on those who knew him; his absence leaves a hole that cannot be filled.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm at Local Ties, 119 Bradley Street, Carrollton, Georgia.
Additionally, a memorial BBQ will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the IUOE Local 926 training site in Cedartown, Ga.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements
