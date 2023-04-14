Kenneth Gardner Sapp

Mr. Kenneth Gardner Sapp, age 54, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Mr. Sapp was born on April 19, 1968, in Carrollton, Ga, the only child of Kenneth Franklin Sapp and Jane Gardner Sapp.

