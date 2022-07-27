Mr. Kenneth Ellis, 59, of Graham, Ala., died on July 23, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

