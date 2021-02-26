Kenneth Bunting

Kenneth Elisha Bunting, a resident of the Veal community in Carroll County, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 17, 2021. He was 86.
Ken, also called “Professor” by many friends and neighbors, was born at his maternal grandparents’ home in Bishopville, Maryland, on Dec. 2, 1935. He was Episcopalian by faith. He grew up on a farm just a mile from town and graduated from Buckingham High School in Berlin, Maryland, in 1952.
Ken then attended Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, on scholarships and earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1956. After a year of study at Johns Hopkins University, he was awarded a teaching assistantship at the University of North Carolina, where he earned his Ph.D. in Romance Languages. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Army reserves and was honorably discharged after 6 years with the rank of sergeant.
In 1964, he began teaching foreign languages at West Georgia College in Carrollton, Georgia. After 16 years, he resigned so that he could return to his farm full time in the community of Veal. He worked for eight years as a technician in the Engineering Department of the city of Carrollton, but his first love was always farming, which he continued to do until as long as his worldly body gave him strength.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elisha and Helen Hudson Bunting; his brother, Donald Bunting; and his godsons, Craig Popwell and David Caldwell.
Survivors include his sister, Betty Hudson, of Newark, Maryland; his brother, Gerald Bunting, of Berlin; his sister, Linda Bunting, of Fenwick Island, Delaware; his foster daughter, Tammy White, of Bowdon, Georgia; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Jackson of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church will officiate and eulogies will be offered by Ken’s friends.
In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated and his remains will be interred at a later date at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bishopville, Maryland.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Bunting’s memory to a Friends of Bishopville Cemetery (P.O. Box 62, Bishopville, MD 21813).Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuner
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
