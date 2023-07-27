Pastor Kenneth Bryant, age 74, of Lithonia, GA died on July 14, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Fairhill Baptist Church, 701 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW Atlanta, GA 30318, Dr. Patrick K. Latimore, Pastor. Interment will follow at Hillandale Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday July 28, 2023 from 2-7 PM at Bethsaida Baptist Church, 299 Thomas Dorsey Drive., Villa Rica, GA 30180. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

