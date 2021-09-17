Kency Carol Beitlich, 62, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 14, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1958, in Highpoint, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Kenneth Cox York and the late Nancy Jeanette Keller Jolly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her companion, Bobby Parrish; brothers, Marvin Keith Coxs and Eddie Coxs; and sisters, LaTanya Leister and LaDonna Leister.
Survivors include children, Janet Schings, of Carrollton, Georgia, Caroline Phillips, of Temple, Eric Phillips, and Danny Phillips, both of Carrollton, and Brandon Phillips, of Louisiana; sisters, Nancy Leflett, of Breman, Sharon Hershey, of Tennessee, and Carla Samples, of Bremen, Georgia; brothers, Darrin Leister, and Keith Leister, both of Florida; 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. In keeping with her wishes, her body will be cremated following the visitation.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
